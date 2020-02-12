Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.7-86.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.20 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.57-2.62 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.65.
Shares of QLYS traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. Qualys has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $95.99.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.
