Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.7-86.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.20 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.57-2.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.65.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. Qualys has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $95.99.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $85,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,974,773.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,695. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

