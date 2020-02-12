Quant Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00048995 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $61.14 million and $3.95 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant Profile

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

