Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QDEL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. Quidel has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $81.61.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,627,914.43. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares in the company, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Quidel by 4,564.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 221,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Quidel by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 114,740 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Quidel by 10,311.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

