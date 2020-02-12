QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of QuinStreet in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.54 million, a PE ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after buying an additional 162,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,793 shares of company stock worth $3,995,286. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

