Race Oncology (ASX:RAC) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), approximately 229,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

About Race Oncology (ASX:RAC)

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. It develops Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. The company was formerly known as Coronado Resources Limited and changed its name to Race Oncology Limited in July 2016.

