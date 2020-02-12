RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Up 41.8% in January

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADA Electronic Ind. stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,052. The company has a market capitalization of $264.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

