Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 526,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,268. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.
About Radius Health
Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.
