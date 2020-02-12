Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 526,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,268. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Radius Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 178,756 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 336,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Radius Health by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

