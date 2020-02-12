Rafael R. Lizardi Sells 22,658 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

