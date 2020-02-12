Raymond James Weighs in on Domtar Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Domtar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion.

UFS opened at C$47.24 on Wednesday. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of C$42.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

