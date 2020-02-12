Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Regency Centers updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.90-3.93 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.90-3.93 EPS.

NYSE REG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

