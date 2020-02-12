Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $299,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,457,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after acquiring an additional 120,751 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,118,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,073,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. 43,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

