Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $492,000 Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NYSE PFG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. 363,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.