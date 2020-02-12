Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $97.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.05.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

