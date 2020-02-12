Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 296 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 138,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 128,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLK. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

Shares of WLK traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 32,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.