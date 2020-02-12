Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 504 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of SC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 399,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

