Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Perspecta by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 53,502 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perspecta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Perspecta by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSP. Wells Fargo & Co cut Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.