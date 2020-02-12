Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc (CVE:REG) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12, approximately 30,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 61,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32.

About Regulus Resources (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Argentina, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 212-hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, northern Peru.

