Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.00

Headlines about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Renault to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RNSDF traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094. Renault has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

