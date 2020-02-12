Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,540.71 ($46.58).

RSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of RSW stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,140 ($54.46). 67,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,886.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,764.12. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,694 ($61.75). The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

