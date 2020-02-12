Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Repro Med Systems stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 231,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

