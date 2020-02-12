Republic Services (RSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Republic Services has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.