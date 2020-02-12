RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Down 25%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 5,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 27,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

