Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 247,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

