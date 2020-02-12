Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 1/30/2020 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$130.00.
  • 1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$122.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$97.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$97.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$135.00.
  • 1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$126.00.
  • 1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$123.00 to C$130.00.
  • 1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$119.00 to C$120.00.
  • 1/17/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$127.00.
  • 1/15/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$118.00 to C$125.00.
  • 12/17/2019 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$123.00 to C$119.00.

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.68. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$107.88 and a one year high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Insiders have sold 17,598 shares of company stock worth $2,151,784 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit