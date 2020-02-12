Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2020 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$130.00.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$122.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$97.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$97.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$126.00.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$123.00 to C$130.00.

1/29/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$119.00 to C$120.00.

1/17/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$127.00.

1/15/2020 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$118.00 to C$125.00.

12/17/2019 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$123.00 to C$119.00.

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$125.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$120.68. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$107.88 and a one year high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Insiders have sold 17,598 shares of company stock worth $2,151,784 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

