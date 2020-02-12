Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend by an average of 36.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Restaurant Brands International has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

QSR stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

