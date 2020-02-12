Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.59.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,951,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

