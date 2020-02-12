Retirement Network Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Network purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.5% of Retirement Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $436.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,122. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

