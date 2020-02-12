Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 101347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

