Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Up 0.9%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €101.40 ($117.91) and last traded at €101.15 ($117.62), approximately 101,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €100.20 ($116.51).

RHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.10 ($128.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.56.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

