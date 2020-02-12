Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Cummins worth $61,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.21. The stock had a trading volume of 71,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

