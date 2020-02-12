Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of WEC Energy Group worth $57,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,142,000 after buying an additional 181,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,690,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.90. 141,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

