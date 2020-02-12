Rhumbline Advisers Has $54.19 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $54,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.81. 954,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 244.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.23. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $178.57 and a one year high of $287.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

