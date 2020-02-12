Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of General Mills worth $62,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in General Mills by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in General Mills by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in General Mills by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The company had a trading volume of 186,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,562. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.