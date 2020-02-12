Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 68,917 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Williams Companies worth $44,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Williams Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 915,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 241,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,078,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 140,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,954. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.