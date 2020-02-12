Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Cerner worth $49,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cerner by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,837 shares of company stock worth $24,524,613. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 167,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

