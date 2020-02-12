Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $71,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.11. 899,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 313.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.