Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.28 million, a PE ratio of -52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.22. Rimini Street has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $72,524.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,776 shares of company stock valued at $291,744. 64.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

