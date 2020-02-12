RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $239.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $185.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.36.

RNG opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 5,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.39, for a total value of $836,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,784.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,726 shares of company stock worth $37,545,278 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in RingCentral by 3.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in RingCentral by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in RingCentral by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

