RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Craig Hallum

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNG. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.36.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.73 and its 200-day moving average is $161.23. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $233.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.39, for a total value of $836,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,784.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,067,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,726 shares of company stock worth $37,545,278. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796,389 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,161,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 7,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 260,888 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.