Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s analysis:

RIO stock traded up GBX 110.50 ($1.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,263 ($56.08). 2,121,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,412.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research reduced their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

