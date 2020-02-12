Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a daily sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the headlines that may have effected Rio Tinto’s analysis:
- USWNT will play Australia at Rio Tinto Stadium April 10 (msn.com)
- Rio Tinto says virus slowing copper ore shipments from Mongolia (seekingalpha.com)
- USWNT coming back to Rio Tinto Stadium in April (ksl.com)
- Rio Tinto aluminium smelter under review as prices drop and costs climb (theaustralian.com.au)
- Virus slows Rio Tinto copper sales (afr.com)
RIO stock traded up GBX 110.50 ($1.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,263 ($56.08). 2,121,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,412.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).
In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).
Rio Tinto Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Further Reading: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.