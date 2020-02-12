Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 18,876 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $129,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $436.60. 1,419,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

