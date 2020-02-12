Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 43,172 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $113,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.00. 2,499,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,084. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

