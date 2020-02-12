Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $100.42 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,637 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $100,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,899,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,603. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $5,441,788. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

