Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. 3,954,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,007. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

