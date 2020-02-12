Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. 787,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,475. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

