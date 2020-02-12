Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,511 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

MRK traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. 18,727,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764,279. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

