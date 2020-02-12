Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WIA remained flat at $$12.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

