Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 2,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,188. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a market cap of $188.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have commented on RCKY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

