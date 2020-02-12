Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $391.06. 301,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.42 and its 200 day moving average is $356.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $305.65 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

