Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Buys 10,113 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after buying an additional 194,791 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,555,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,719,000 after purchasing an additional 177,211 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,788. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,899,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,603. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

